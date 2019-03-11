African leaders must be reminded that a strong, vibrant and independent media is critical for good governance.

By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

Recent reports from several African countries provide chilling accounts about the state of democracy and freedom of speech and expression. Algeria, Sudan, Zambia and Mozambique, among others, have exhibited high levels of intolerance to media and press freedom.

In Algeria, police arrested a dozen journalists participating in a rally, Sudan issued arrest warrants for 38 journalists and activists on charges of incitement and spreading false news, while Zambia’s broadcasting regulator suspended private television and radio stations for ‘unprofessional’ elements in their broadcasting.

As part of a strategy to suppress media attention on the attacks, believed to be carried out by members of a local armed group known as Al-Shabaab, Mozambican authorities have arbitrarily detained journalists reporting on the story. Zimbabwe, Cameroon and DR Congo all shut the Internet during their elections.

In this age of information, such practices are retrogressive, ill-advised and unacceptable. African leaders must be reminded that a strong, vibrant and independent media is critical for good governance. Free flow of information and ideas is an imperative.

No one can begrudge a government its right to regulate the media, as it does any other institution operating within its socio-economic and political space. However, regulation must be informed by the pursuit of the common good. Anything short of that would be tantamount to an infringement on the people’s human rights, on which even the African Union is unequivocal.