By EDITORIAL

The reopening of the Dusit complex in Nairobi this week, which was the centre of a terror attack in January, is a vote of confidence on Kenya’s stability and a triumph over adversity. From the ashes of the violence that claimed more than 20 lives, Kenya has emerged stronger and demonstrated to the world that insidious designs cannot break our spirit.

But it is a stark reminder that we may not be out of the woods yet. Dangers lurk in the background and we have to maintain surveillance. And there are fundamental questions that have to be tackled. What are the lessons learnt from terrorist raids since 1998? How far have we gone to protect the country from future assaults?

It is not lost that some of the suspected masterminds of the Dusit invasion are yet to be found. Although several arrests were made then, only a few were tried and the fate of others and particularly the suspected ring-leader, christened Princess Kemunto, remain unclear. Outcomes of the investigations have not been made public to explain how it was planned and executed and therefore, remedies to avert any new incident.

As the doors opened to the refurbished Dusit, Kenyans were also reminded of what happened at Westgate Mall, which was also rebuilt after the tragic terrorist attack in 2013 that claimed some 67 lives, maimed hundreds and destroyed businesses. There is a sense that the country has ability for renewal and growth.

Kenya has gone through cycles of terror attacks in the past 20 years that have left the country devastated. In the scheme of things, the gangsters use violence as a tool for coercion and to force through bigoted beliefs aimed at creating a wedge between religions, communities and nations. Fortunately, Kenya has registered infinite courage and bravery to withstand those tribulations and rise to play its role as a regional business and diplomatic hub.

Since January, the country has enjoyed remarkable peace and tranquillity. Security operations have been enhanced but that is no reason to sit on our laurels. It is during those moments when people savour some relief in the belief that all is well when the extremists deal their fatal blow. Citizens’ participation in security is paramount; checking among themselves suspect characters and acting cautiously as they go about their normal engagements.