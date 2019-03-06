By EDITORIAL

The strike by aviation workers that paralysed operations at major airports across the country yesterday is quite unfortunate.

Disruption of air travel affects businesses and tourism and has a negative impact on security and reputation with far-reaching implications for the economy.

Not only should the authorities end the stalemate quickly, but they should tackle the prime issues raised by the workers to forestall future industrial unrest.

The aviation industry is delicate and quite vulnerable; hence, it must be insulated against disruptions.

At the centre of the strike is the dispute over the proposed controversial takeover of airports by the loss-making Kenya Airways, which the workers have rejected on grounds the national carrier does not have capacity to manage the facilities, thus threatening their job security.

JKIA TAKEOVER

The plan has been the subject of public debate, and the National Assembly stopped it because it is shrouded in mystery and, most importantly, not economically viable.

The strike, called by the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (Kawu), is the overt manifestation of the apprehension that stakeholders and the public have over the airport management proposal.

Something is not right about the deal. It is predominantly being pushed by the Executive without consultation with the relevant parties.

Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) management categorically told a parliamentary committee that it did not initiate the transaction, had not been involved at any stage, but was only given instructions to accede to the plan because it had been authorised by the Cabinet. No documentation was provided to buttress that.

PROFITS

That is not how to manage public institutions; not where crucial decisions are involved. Managing airports is a gargantuan task.

The KAA has, arguably, performed that pretty well, returning profits year on year. Jomo Kenyatta International Airport has significantly grown into a vital regional hub, providing connections to various destinations. This is an asset that cannot be wished away.

In contrast, KQ is in financial doldrums. Pertinent questions are being asked about its ability to take in an entirely different task and do it well when it is unable to perform its core business.

The proposal to hand over management of airports to KQ is not entirely unreasonable. Such practice applies elsewhere. But in its current state, the airline is not well-placed to run airports.

The challenge for the KQ management is to return it to profitability, and there are options. It had been there before and turned the corner. But managing airports should be left to KAA.