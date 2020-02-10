By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

One of the easiest and most practical ways in which almost anybody can contribute to saving a critically ill patient is through giving blood.

There is absolutely no threat to the life of the donor, but this gesture of humanity and goodwill could mean the difference between life and death for many patients.

Lately, hospitals have been sending out urgent appeals for blood donations, and yet properly organised, this could be easier.

It’s also common for relatives and friends of patients to be asked to donate blood. This crisis would never have arisen if the culture of donating blood, which had taken root some years ago, had continued. Sadly, there are still some myths and ignorance.

Quite significantly, the Kenya National Blood Transfusion Services (KNBTS) has been severely cash-strapped since a key donor pulled out.

A department of the Ministry of Health, the KNBTS cannot source its own funds. Efforts to turn it into a parastatal to ease fundraising and donor support have also been frustrated.

Advertisement

STREAMLINE DEPARTMENT

However, there is still enough goodwill from donors, corporate organisations and individuals to ensure that blood is collected, screened and distributed.

There is a hitch, though, as the KNBTS collects just 164,000 units a year against a target of 500,000 units.

Part of the solution is to have a blood bank that is efficiently operated, yet the ministry does not seem to have made any serious efforts to address the critical situation as the country only has 7,500 units of blood.

The incoming Health Cabinet Secretary, Mr Mutahi Kagwe, will have to quickly streamline blood donor services.