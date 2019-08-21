The Division of Revenue Bill 2019 row must be resolved so that the counties can carry out their programmes and provide services.

By EDITORIAL

More than 20 counties are in the grip of a crisis that threatens to ground their operations. Nearly three weeks later, their employees have yet to be paid their July salaries, prompting strike threats by their unions. This is a terrible time for the workers, as there is no indication as to when a standoff between the Senate and the National Assembly will be resolved to restore normality.

As the old saying goes, when two bulls fight, it is the grass that suffers. This is clearly the case as the two Houses of Parliament continue feuding over the sharing of revenue between the counties and the national government. The crisis continues even as the Senate held public hearings on the National Assembly’s version of the controversial Division of Revenue Bill 2019 that proposes a Sh316 billion allocation to the counties.

However, the current impasse begs the question that has been asked many times before. It is whether these 47 entities are really viable. Their glaring failure to raise their own revenue leaves them perilously hanging on the coattails of the national government and unable to even pay salaries.