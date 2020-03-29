By EDITORIAL

Kenya enters the third week since the first coronavirus case was announced.

Evidence from countries worst devastated by the plague shows that the full-blown stage comes after two weeks; that is when the virus’ incubation period ends and its effects become manifest.

At the weekend, Kenya’s infections hit 42, but with nearly 1,000 people tested, there are high chances more cases will be detected.

The urgency is to stop the spread because the country does not have the capacity to respond should we reach crisis level.

The health system is hamstrung and personnel inadequate and insufficiently prepared.

Since Friday, the country has been put on curfew to restrict movements to contain transmissions. It is too early in the day to determine the impact. But that is inevitable.

Experience from other parts of the world have shown that forced curbs of movements slow infections considerably.

That is why many countries ordered lockdowns, putting complete stop to movements and confining citizens to their homes.

POLICE BEHAVIOUR

Kenya opted for dusk-to-dawn curfew as a lesser evil.

A majority of the citizens live from hand to mouth, which necessitates them to go out to eke a living to keep their families.

Two issues are critical here. One, citizens must observe and obey the curfew directive. Besides, citizens must observe the regulations on social distance and hygiene. Unnecessary travels have to be put on hold.

Two, curfew must be enforced in a humane manner. This is why we have consistently asked the police to exercise diligence and restraint in handling citizens; they should desist from causing violence and mayhem as witnessed on Friday.

Those found violating the curfew regulations should be arrested and taken to court.

Moving forward, the government has to intensify efforts to curb the spread of the epidemic.

RANDOM TESTS

It should commence random tests as announced last week by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, especially in the hotspots such as Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi, Malindi and Kajiado.

Contact tracing alone is not enough. There are many people who have been in contact with those affected but cannot relate with that fact yet they are at risk.

Crucially, the government has to consider and roll out further interventions to cushion the vulnerable, including the elderly and unemployed.

Last week, President Uhuru Kenyatta pronounced a stimulus package to mitigate the impact of the contagion, which was commendable.

But that is not enough. Social subsidies, including food and water rations, are essential.

Water ministry, counties and regional water authorities have to enhance water supply and waive costs especially to informal settlements.