The disbanding of the dreaded Flying Squad in the Directorate of Criminal Investigations is a firm signal that this vital section of the National Police Service intends to do things differently.

Flying Squad sub-units across the country have done a commendable job in fighting crime, but some of their officers’ methods and tactics have not always been above board.

The salient message from the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti is definitely about the need to clean up the sullied image of the detectives, who have often left the people wondering whether they were real police officers or crooks in uniform.

There have been numerous cases of rogue officers committing crimes, thus tainting the image of the entire police service.

Brute force is not always a guarantee that crime will be eliminated. Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has made it clear that his mission is not just to streamline operations to ease policing, but also a crackdown on the rogue officers.

MODERN SKILLS

A remarkable effort has been the reduction of roadblocks on the highways, many of which did little to enforce the law, but were more of cash cows for some crooked senior traffic police officers and their juniors.

DCI Kinoti has, by disbanding the Flying Squad and scaling down the Special Crimes Prevention Unit, clearly targeted the errant officers who have been taking advantage of their deployment to these specialised units to commit crimes and extort bribes.

In the place of the Flying Squad is the Sting Squad Headquarters, which will be based at the DCI head office on Kiambu Road, Nairobi, out of the realisation that it’s possible to have a rapid deployment squad operating directly under the DCI’s supervision.

As criminals become more sophisticated, using new ways to wreak havoc on the population, the most appropriate response should be to equip police officers with modern skills, competencies and tools to counter this new challenge.

It’s a pity that it has taken so long for the authorities to realise the duplication of duties between some specialised security units.

EFFICIENCY

This was like the police service was shooting itself in the foot and hampering its own efforts to confront and defeat criminals.

Recognising the vital role the public must play in policing, DCI Kinoti has declared that henceforth, the people should be on the lookout for officers who might come to them masquerading as Flying Squad personnel as the chapter on the unit has been closed.

There is much work for the investigative unit of the police service and others to do.