By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

After seven people were swept away in flash floods at a popular tourist destination, the concerned authorities must be chastised for not doing enough to ensure the safety of visitors.

The Kenya Wildlife Service has terribly let down the country by failing to take tangible measures to prevent the deaths at the Hell’s Gate National Park, in Naivasha, Nakuru County.

The KWS was, no doubt, aware of the grave danger the people visiting this major tourist attraction risk as there have been fatal incidents in the past.

The seven who perished in the raging waters included five members of one family. They were out for fun but tragedy struck. Their bodies were washed 50 kilometres away.

This area is prone to flash floods during rains.

CAUTION

Advertisement

The least one would expect is a notice warning visitors to avoid dangerous sites and requiring them to have or be provided with protective gear.

In another equally horrible incident seven years ago, seven members of a church group were flung to their deaths in furious floods.

In the very name, Hell’s Gate, is an eerie element of caution — even as the numbers of tourists continue to swell — hence the dire need for safety precautions.

The park attracts foreigners seeking adventure in the undulating gorges, where they can hardly see the waters speeding towards them before they are swept away.

And it’s not asking too much of the wildlife agency to have a standby emergency rescue team.

Visits to the park have now been suspended, but after a tragic loss of lives. Hopefully, this will provide a window to implement a raft of safety precautions.