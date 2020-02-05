The government must also assess the teaching force and support staff and their ability to control the large numbers.

It is pertinent to critically evaluate the capacity of the institutions and establish the numbers they can accommodate.

The tragedy that hit Kakamega Primary School this week once again brings to the fore the question of the safety of learners in educational institutions. Death of 14 pupils in a school is a major catastrophe and must be thoroughly investigated and the findings made public.

Available explanations so far provided do not reveal much and the public is left wondering what really happened. In other contexts, such are occasioned by collapse of buildings or a fire outbreak. But this was totally different. It is explained as a stampede but that begs questions. Learners always jump and run around. Commotion is not uncommon in schools. A case where children push one another in a mad rush to get out of the classroom is unfathomable.

In all these, the question of congestion at the school cannot be ignored. Records show the school has more than 3,000 learners; that is a big population by any standard. Managing such a number and enforcing order and discipline is daunting. With storeyed classrooms, movements of such youngsters must be challenging.

Schools are deemed to be the safest place for learners outside their homes. Part of the responsibility of teachers and the school administration is to guarantee the safety of learners under their care. The Education ministry has well-established safety measures and standards for schools but it is doubtful if all institutions and teachers know or, more importantly, implement them.

Last September, seven pupils were killed and scores injured following the collapse of a building at the Precious Talent Top School in Dagoretti, Nairobi. Consequently, the government closed the school and demanded that the proprietors put up permanent and safe structures. However, that directive has been overturned by a court, which allowed the owners to continue operating the institution despite the risks it portends to learners.

This sets a very bad precedent, where courts are used to sanitise criminal acts, allow lawlessness and risk the lives of children.

Several incidents have been reported in the past and we are concerned that notwithstanding pledges by the government, children continue to die or get injured at school due to poor safety standards. The ministry has to intensify inspection of schools, not just to check on teaching and learning but also the safety measures in place.