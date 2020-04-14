Food-deficient families also face health risks that are likely to exacerbate the already grim pandemic situation.

Social balance is untenable when a small percentage of the population thrives while the majority are suffering due to hunger and poverty.

It was just but a matter of time before the social and economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic was felt. Now the country is staring at hunger as the economy takes the heat. Many people are starving and the situation is likely to get worse by the day.

The government directive compelling employees to work from home and restrictions on public assemblies, including markets to avoid crowds and enforce the social-distancing rule, have dramatically affected businesses. Matters have been extremely bad as the 7pm-5am curfew is enforced, curtailing movement and businesses. Added to that is the lockdown in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi, which has hit businesses badly.

Companies have practically closed down while few operational one are barely surviving. The viation, hospitality, education and transport sectors are grounded. For firms that are operating, productivity has plummeted as work schedules have changed. There have been layoffs and pay cuts. Cumulatively, these are creating huge burdens on families, the most affected being low-income earners in towns who depend on daily wages. The absence of steady incomes completely destabilises them and creates a life-threatening situation.

We are asking for strategic actions to cushion the vulnerable from the vagaries of the economy that are triggered by the pandemic. The government has to consider bailout packages, especially for low-income earners in urban slums, as well as the elderly. Food subsidies are crucially needed. It should mobilise resources to procure and supply food to the needy besides sustaining existing interventions such as stipends for the elderly.

The government established a Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund, whose key task is to raise money and mobilise donations primarily to cater for medical care for those infected by the virus and provide food to the needy. It is too early to ascertain what the board has done, but it has received some cash to get the programmes running. Inevitably, its focus should be food subsidies as much as it prioritises medical provisions.

Several organisations and individuals have started making food donations but without a proper set-up for receiving, storing and distributing them. Importantly, these donations should be properly coordinated and disbursements streamlined to ensure food and accompanying provisions reach the needy.