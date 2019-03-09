Even if the two were to compete in 2022, it should not necessarily create incessant rivalry.

By EDITORIAL

Opposition leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto have dominated the political landscape in recent weeks by dint of virulent exchanges that have caused unease all round. Their onslaught on each other took a worrying dimension this past week as they launched scathing attacks against each other over the investigations into the award and payment of cash for controversial dam construction deals in the Rift Valley. Generally, differences of opinion are healthy. For the two laders, however, everything seems personal. They use choice words to humiliate one another, sometimes denting their credentials as national leaders.

Our concern is that their bitter rivalry is poisoning the political landscape. They are creating tensions as their supporters get agitated and seek vengeance. This is not healthy for the country. Leaders have the responsibility of handling themselves with decency.

Since their fallout in the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) a while ago, the two have never hidden their disdain for each other. And that really should not bother anyone. But they are not ordinary people. They command huge political support and networks. They have fanatical supporters who follow them at every turn.

When President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mr Odinga sued for peace in March last year, they dramatically changed the political environment. Violent protests by the Opposition and clashes with the police ended. Tranquility prevailed and the country heaved a sigh of relief. Businesses started to recover, ethnic rivalry eased and development partners that had spurned Kenya came back.

President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga have just set up the Building Bridges Initiative, which has been going around the country seeking public views on what ought to be done to end the cyclic clashes that come with every election.

It is paradoxical, therefore, that at a time when the country is looking to build bridges and cement relations, two leading political players cannot restrain themselves and accommodate each other. It is disturbing that they must consistently and persistently fight each other not on the basis of facts and issues, but personalities.