We have had cases where players engaged in double-signing and the pending investigations and subsequent action would be helpful in ending such fraudulent deals.

We call upon agents, club officials and players to follow procedures on player transfer.

By EDITORIAL

It is now more than a fortnight since the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) launched investigations against its CEO Robert Muthomi over illegal transfer of Sofapaka striker John Avire.

Mr Muthomi’s woes emanate from a letter he wrote to the Egyptian embassy in Nairobi in July asking them to process Avire’s visa to allow the Kenya international travel to Cairo to watch the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) as a fan. The letter was written just days after Avire competed in the continental competition as a player.

This is despite the fact that Avire still has a running contract with Sofapaka, which ends on December 2020. This saw Sofapaka chairman Elly Kalekwa accuse FKF of illegally meddling in the transfer of his key players. Muthomi has since stepped aside to allow for investigations.

One does not expect FKF officials to govern the sport as well as act as player agents.

Mr Muthomi’s letter indicated Avire was going to Egypt as a fan, yet the club was waiting for him to report for pre-season training. This is regrettable considering he had just returned to the country.

It is just by luck that the letter was leaked by someone at the federation, a matter that created tension within the FKF secretariat.

