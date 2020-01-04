By EDITORIAL

Last year, Sports Principal Secretary Kirimi Kaberia issued guidelines for sports federations that wish to qualify for financing from the Sports, Art and Social Development Fund.

The deadline for them to put in their requests for 2020 was last Tuesday, with the Sports ministry expected to disburse the funds by March after going through the individual requests.

Over the years, national sports federations and clubs have made a habit of queuing at the ministry’s headquarters, begging bowls at the ready, to plead for financing on the eve of various assignments.

This last gasp, ad hoc mode of operation has made it difficult for the government to adequately plan its sports financing and to sufficiently cater for teams and athletes representing the country in various local and international competitions.

The guidelines issued by the government for federations and sports organisations that seek financing are the best way to streamline sports financing and ought to be taken seriously.

PROPER PLANNING

That over Sh3.3 billion has been disbursed by the Fund in its first six months of existence goes to show Kenya has the financial muscle to support sport, and what now needs to be done is prudent planning and execution.

This year will be one of the busiest in Kenyan sport, with the country hosting major competitions such as the World Rally Championship Safari Rally from July 16 to 19 and the World Under-20 Athletics Championships from July 7 to 12.

There is also the Kenya Open Golf Championship, a leg of the European Tour series, at Karen Country Club in March, with the biggest assignment of the year being the Tokyo Olympic Games from July 24 to August 9.