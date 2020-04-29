By EDITORIAL

Two key offices that should be working together seamlessly appear to be at loggerheads and the consequences could be disastrous.

The apparently deteriorating relations between the Director of Criminal Investigation and the head of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions does not augur well for the country.

And it does not matter that the friction stems from a supremacy battle between the two men — Mr George Kinoti and Mr Noordin Haji, respectively.

The institutions must discharge their duties irrespective of who is in office. The leaders of investigations and prosecution should get along well as they would easily consult and co-ordinate their duties. Teamwork is the best way to wage the war against crime.

Interestingly, the two men started off with a great camaraderie and were frequently touted at the best thing to happen to the war against crime.

There was some remarkable progress, especially in the war on corruption, with the arrests of big fish considered untouchable in the past.

Unfortunately, however, the dramatic arrests have not yielded speedy prosecution and convictions. Unless the looters of public coffers are convicted and jailed, this campaign will continue to flounder.

When claims of increasing bad blood between the two directors first emerged, they insisted that they were working closely together.

However, the split is now clear and it is mainly over the handling of corruption cases. Two recent cases filed by the DCI apparently did not impress the DPP and he preferred not to press charges, humiliating the former.