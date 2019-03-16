By EDITORIAL

During his just-ended four-day charm mission to Eastern Africa, French President Emmanuel Macron spent a considerable amount of time in Nairobi. This is the first visit by a French president since independence in 1963, and underscores Kenya’s place as a key regional actor that France and other Western powers must engage for mutual gain.

In the Kenyan leg of the tour, the accent was on strengthening economic ties, with an emphasis on the development of the transport sector. Particularly significant was Mr Macron and his host, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s visit to the derelict Nairobi Railway Station. As some observers have pointed out, this was also definitely a first visit in years for President Kenyatta and other top leaders to the station. The railway, which previously played a pivotal role in moving cargo and passengers, has in the past few years been totally neglected.

But there is now a clear signal about the need to rejuvenate the railway system for commuter service in Nairobi and across the country for increased cargo transportation. It’s urgent because Nairobi has been choked by horrendous traffic congestion that is to blame for colossal losses in fuel and man hours.