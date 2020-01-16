By EDITORIAL

The past four days have seen what started as a small protest over the appalling condition of roads in Nairobi’s eastern outskirts turn ugly.

One person has been confirmed killed in running battles between local residents and the police. The conflict has also left a trail of destruction in its wake.

What the residents of Kasarani are complaining about is not peculiar to their neighbourhood.

Paying a heavy price are commuters, who now have to trek several kilometres to catch matatus from other places as the local operators insist that the Kasarani-Mwiki road must be fixed before they resume operations.

The matatu owners are investors who pay taxes like the rest and deserve services and amenities. The badly damaged roads mean that their incomes are spent on vehicle repairs.

It is encouraging, therefore, that following Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja’s intervention, the repair of this key road began yesterday.

He had to convene a meeting of representatives of the Kenya Urban Roads Authority, matatu saccos and the city county roads department.

The State has released Sh300 million for the works.

It is a shame that the people must resort to such desperate actions to get the authorities to do their bit.

Only the other day, President Uhuru Kenyatta reiterated his commitment to creating an enabling environment for small-scale enterprises to thrive.

This is important in the overall government efforts to fight poverty and create jobs through the small-scale businesses, including public transport sub-sector saccos and individual investors.