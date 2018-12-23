By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has once again thrown the country into confusion over the implementation of the new curriculum.

Only a week after declaring that implementation of the 2-6-3-3 system would be put on hold until 2020, she has now changed the tune and said it will begin next year.

What has changed in a week? If a week ago she said the country was not ready for the new system, what miracle has happened to cause the change of heart?

This flip-flopping is not good for the education system — and certainly not for execution of a massive programme that is curriculum implementation. Kenyans are confused. Teachers are at a loss and all other stakeholders are unsure of the next steps.

We acknowledge, and as we argued recently, the country needs a new education system. The 8-4-4 has been reviewed a number of times in the past and determined to have several weaknesses, among them being too prescriptive, overloaded and restrictive.

POLITICAL EXIGENCIES

Learners are compelled to follow a defined pathway, irrespective of their abilities. It denies them a chance of being themselves.

The latest drive to change the curriculum started in 2012 with the recommendations of the Prof Douglas Odhiambo taskforce that called for a change. There had been earlier efforts, which floundered because of the political exigencies of the day.

However, in recent times, the government has gone into overdrive to make the necessary preparations for the shift.

The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) conducted various studies that informed the review process. A national steering committee was appointed in 2016 to spearhead the process. Piloting of the new system has been undertaken, helping to identify pitfalls that should be avoided during the execution.

Teachers handling pre-school and grades One to Three have been trained and the books published and supplied.

PROVIDE LEADERSHIP

In terms of preparations, there is evidence that work has been done. However, Ms Mohamed caused consternation recently when she told a Senate committee that the country was not ready for the change. For good measure, an independent evaluation report established several shortcomings in the piloting and, based on that, a decision was made that it be extended by one year.

Given the chronology of events, the education sector and the country at large are in a fix. With this level of indecisiveness, the minister is failing to provide leadership during the most critical hour. Steering a curriculum changeover is a gargantuan task and requires vision and focused attention.