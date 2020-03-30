By EDITORIAL

Every day, the war against the Covid-19 pandemic comes with a different challenge. With borders closed and international flights cancelled, coronavirus spread has gone local.

Its transmission is now community-based. New infections are local and the threat is spreading to the villages. Which is why the strategy to contain its spread has to change.

In the latest count, where the tally has risen to 50, up from 42 at the weekend, a new case was recorded in Kitui. All along, the infections have concentrated in the major cities and the environs, as well as the tourist destinations of the Coast. But the dynamics are changing. The point, therefore, is that attention should be directed towards the rural areas as much as the towns.

RURAL AREAS

New preventive measures have to target rural areas to forestall community transmissions. In this regard, the first line of action is the boda bodas, which is the common means of transport.

Yet, the riders are notorious for disobeying traffic rules, carrying multiple passengers who have to sit tightly close to one another, creating a conducive environment for infection.

No social distance is observed in such circumstances. Henceforth, boda boda riders have to change and carry a single passenger at a time. They have to maintain social distance and, importantly, put on face masks and other protective gear. Police officers should enforce this rule.

The second line is limiting travel from the urban to rural areas. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has made an integral observation.

Our demographics is such that the bulk of the old people live in rural areas. Evidence about coronavirus infection shows that it hits the elderly harder. They are more vulnerable and, therefore, have to be protected from contact with the infected.

Kenyan urban dwellers’ propensity to visit their parents in the villages is legendary as it is social and cultural. Already, there have been reports of people shifting their families to the rural areas, ostensibly to keep them safe. But that is fraught with perils.

PREPAREDNESS

Stopping people from moving to their villages, however, is difficult; it calls for persuasion and convincing.

Thirdly, it is pertinent to establish the level of counties’ preparedness to deal with the pandemic. Testing is not possible out there due to lack of kits and capacity.

Generally, the counties’ health systems are inadequate and inefficient and cannot cope with the fast-spreading virus. Few have isolation wards, let alone ICU beds. Therefore, it is incumbent on the national government to disburse new cash and other resources to beef up health programmes in the counties.

At the same time, the counties should revise their budgets and prioritise medical services.