The cancellation of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) elections that were to take place today in Nairobi should be a lesson to sports federations that are hell-bent on breaking the rules to serve selfish interests.

The move by the Sports Dispute Tribunal came moments after the Tribunal had nullified the county elections that were held on November 27 across the country.

While dismissing the planned elections, Tribunal chairman John Ohaga said the FKF Electoral Board was not properly constituted.

Ms Elina Shiveka, who is a state officer, was not supposed to sit on the board alongside its chairman Edwin Wamukoya, who was not allowed to take charge, having been part of the board that handled the previous election.

These are rules FKF should have followed before appointing these officers.

RESOURCE MISUSE

Mr Ohaga was clear FKF did not allow for public participation to sensitise stakeholders on the new electoral process, hence the protest from within football circles.

FKF top management, led by Nick Mwendwa, should put in place a machinery that will pave the way for free and fair elections, through which the sporting fraternity can elect credible, accountable and trustworthy leaders.

Most sports federations suffer because of resource misuse, yet the very officials implicated in misappropriation of resources are the ones seeking re-election.

Threats by FKF that Kenya can attract a Fifa ban will not wash since the interest of the nation supersedes that of the football world governing body.

We should not be intimidated by such threats when the intention is to maintain the status quo and mask underhand dealings.