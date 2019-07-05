We wish Kenyan drivers led by Carl Tundo the best of luck for the next two days as 50 drivers from seven countries battle for top honours.

The all-important delegation from FIA, led by safety delegate Michele Mouton, will draw important observations from this weekend’s competition.

Kenya will have to prove to Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) that it is to reclaim its status when the 2020 calendar is drawn.

By EDITORIAL

The flagging off of this year’s Safari Rally by President Uhuru Kenyatta at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, Friday was not just like any other.

The event is quite significant as the country campaigns to host to the World Rally Championship (WRC) Series next year. That Africa and especially Kenya deserve a round of the WRC is not in dispute. But the presence of President Kenyatta at the start is not enough reason to have Safari Rally back to WRC fold after 17 years.

The commitment shown by the government, as demonstrated by an allocation of Sh440 million, is a shot in the arm for the journey started in 2013 to have Kenya back at WRC.

Kenya’s road safety standards both for rally cars and spectators will come under scrutiny in the 881km rally that will run on closed roads and private farms. We believe Kenya Motor Sports Federation have been on top of the game to ensure that all runs well.

The Safari Rally Project team must ensure the circuit is more competitive and safe after this weekend. It is reassuring that the routes have been toughened and distance increased as per FIA recommendations.