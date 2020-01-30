By EDITORIAL

The impeachment of Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu was long overdue.

All along, it was questionable how a fellow of his temperament and dubious credentials could lead a county.

Now, the ouster should serve as a lesson and catalyse a clean-up of public offices to rid them of scoundrels and felons.

Several individuals occupying critical positions are social deviants and diehard criminals who should never be walking as free individuals, let alone holding public office.

However, a perverted electoral process where rules do not matter, parties nominate delinquents for electoral positions and voters are bought or hypnotised by ethnic and regional bonds, perpetuates criminality and mediocrity.

It is absurd that voters knowingly vote for hoodlums and ne’er-do-wells and expect them to perform miracles.

Constitutionally, there are safeguards intended to lock out delinquents from holding public offices.

SONKO LEADERSHIP

Article 10 and Chapter Six have elaborate provisions on leadership and integrity and whose objective is to institutionalise good governance based on ethics and professional competence.

However, these provisos do not matter in our context. They are breached without shame.

The leadership crisis is prevalent across the country. Kiambu is not alone.

Neighbouring Nairobi County under Governor Mike Sonko is a monumental disaster. A fellow of little education, zero civility and a giant-size ego, Sonko has driven the city to its lowest depths.

Governance is anathema to him. For two years Sonko run the city single-handedly after his deputy Polycarp Igathe quit in protest of eccentric, vindictive, uncouth and clueless leadership. Sonko is currently out of office as he faces corruption charges in court.

But under him, services degenerated, utilities such as roads collapsed and lawlessness became a new norm.

HERD MENTALITY

Hawkers, heartless bodaboda riders, street children and other rascals reign supreme in the city.

Order is a foreign language. Residents are left cursing as they watch their city crumble.

Several MPs, Senators, governors and Members of County Assemblies fall in the same category.

The question is: why have we sunk so low as a nation? Why do we consciously elect scoundrels to positions of responsibility?

Senate has played its role in enforcing the law. A fellow like Waititu with all his eccentricities should not be allowed anywhere near leadership.

With that precedent, citizens should consider using the law to recall errant MPs or seek to impeach thieving and rouge governors.

The burden is to cast away the herd mentality during elections where voters cast their ballot for pinheads and crackpots.

Similarly, parties and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission must enforce the rule on suitability of candidates.