On Thursday, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed led an interministerial team on an inspection tour of Nyayo National Stadium and Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The tour extended to Kenyatta University on Friday, at the facilities earmarked for the Athletes Village during the 2020 World Under-20 Athletics Championships on July 7-12.

Among other things, the team found out that an artificial running track that was meant to be installed at the Athletes Village two years ago, when Kenya hosted the 2017 World Under-18 Athletics Championships, was not in place.

We have said a lot about the need for Kenya to build modern stadiums as the country prepares to host international championships.

Athletes from various disciplines, who lack proper training facilities, have also voiced their concerns over the government’s indifference to their plight and it appears that the Sports ministry is moving at a snail’s pace in dealing with the issues raised.

Some of the key venues earmarked for major sports events have remained closed for renovation for too long.

Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret, which will host Kenya’s athletics trials ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, and Nyayo, a multipurpose sports facility, have been closed for four years.

Millions of shillings have been spent on these facilities but, as the CS-led team found out, there is little to show for it.

Athletes, especially runners and footballers, lack venues for training, and it will get worse this year, considering that national teams in various sports disciplines are due to compete in local and continental championships so as to qualify for the Olympics.