The public should have been engaged in various ways just to come up and support the team in the quest for their maiden continental success.

The handling of the team’s activities, especially where the media are concerned, has been a major flop, leaving one wondering whether Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has a serious communications department.

The national soccer team Harambee Stars left the country Friday for three weeks of training in France ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations, which will be held in Egypt from June 21 to July 20.

We take this opportunity to wish the team well as they embark on their final preparations for the continent’s biggest soccer festival, in which the country will be taking part for the first time since 2004. Harambee Stars face Algeria, Tanzania and Senegal in Group C of the championship.

This is a time when the country should be humming with promotional activities linked to the team’s preparations so as to inspire the players. Winning an international tournament requires public support and that is only possible through media blitz.

However, the handling of the team’s activities, especially where the media are concerned, has been a major flop, leaving one wondering whether Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has a serious communications department. Everything around the team has been secretive, including the team’s departure to France. FKF has been complaining about the lack of sponsors, yet the media have been kept in the dark regarding the team’s programme.

