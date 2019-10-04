By EDITORIAL

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Annual General Meeting takes place today at Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi.

Delegates from 20 branches, men and women’s Kenya Premier League, Super League, Division One, Players Welfare, Coaches Association and Referees Association will participate in the meeting, chaired by FKF President Nick Mwendwa, to discuss matters affecting the game.

However, the biggest issue is the upcoming elections, scheduled for December. Besides setting the dates, the meeting is to adopt the Electoral Board and the Electoral Code.

The main focus is on the 26-page Electoral Code that the current FKF leadership wants ratified and adopted ahead of the elections.

Among others, the Electoral Code proposes that anyone seeking election as the federation president must have a running mate.

The pair must get support from at least five of the 20 FKF branches and one club taking part in the men and women’s KPL, Super League, Division One, and Women Division One league.

They must also get clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, present a certificate of good conduct from the Kenya Police, as well as a tax compliance certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority.

While we acknowledge that those intending to vie for the top positions must be men and women of integrity, the delegates should avoid adopting rules that are geared towards locking out other credible candidates.

Delegates should bear in mind that the country’s football standards are at the lowest ebb despite Harambee Stars qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Sponsors have been hard to come by and FKF has been over reliant on the government to support its programmes.

This is quite detrimental to the growth of the game. KPL is now without sponsors which has grave repercussions on the game and especially clubs.