The athletes should recognise that it is a great honour to represent the country at the Olympics, hence they must do their best and bring honour.

More so, it should be handled by coaches who relate well with all athletes.

The team should be handled by a knowledgeable and experienced technical bench that is conversant with long-distance races, especially the marathon.

Athletics Kenya president Jackson Tuwei has named strong men and women in the marathon teams for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. By all indications, the team has the full backing of the government as demonstrated by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed.

Olympic Marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge and World Marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei will lead Kenya’s assault, hoping to defend both the women’s and men’s titles on August 2 and 9 respectively in Sapporo. Others in the men’s team are World Marathon bronze medallist Amos Kipruto and Boston and Chicago Marathon champion Lawrence Cherono while Bedan Karoki and Titus Ekiru are on the reserve list. Brigid, World marathon champion Ruth Chepngétich and Olympic 5,000m champion Vivian Cheruiyot make the women’s team while Valarie Aiyabei and Sally Chepyego are the reserves.

We congratulate the team but point out that the task ahead is enormous since Kenya will be targeted because it holds both titles. Already, the athletes have sounded an alert to the authorities to survey the marathon route in Sapporo as well as find out how the weather will be during the competition. The management should take this seriously, since sending the team to camp in Kaptagat should be governed by a proper and informed analysis of the situation in Sapporo.