Governors have got it all wrong with their plan to challenge a court ruling that locks out their corrupt colleagues from office. They are expressly supporting graft and demonstrating disdain for the rule of law. Essentially, they are telling the world that they are a special breed and should not face sanctions. That they should be treated differently even when found to have committed a crime. We disagree. The Council of Governors’ move is selfish and disastrous. Their only objective is to save their kindred irrespective of what those individuals have done.

Three governors – Mike Sonko (Nairobi), Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu) and Moses Lenolkulal (Samburu) – have been locked out of office after being charged with graft. Allowing such officials to continue in office amounts to abetting the crime. Yet governors swore to uphold the rule of the law and protect the Constitution. They are guided by Article 10 of the Constitution on national values and principles of good governance as well as Chapter Six on leadership and integrity. Both provisions put emphasis on integrity and moral rectitude. Chapter Six, inter alia, stipulates that public officials should act in a manner that brings honour and dignity to offices they hold. Also, they have to promote public confidence and accountability.

Any officer who falls short of these principles has no business occupying public office. Whenever a public officer is charged with corruption or any other crime, automatically that creates a dent on the image and how the public perceives the individual. Admittedly, the law declares that one is innocent until proved guilty. But once an individual is accused of any crime, perceptions change. Thus the only logical thing is to step aside and fight out in court and once cleared of the accusations, assume office without blemish. That is the standard practice.

All public officials face that fate. Cabinet secretaries, principal secretaries and other top public officials are forced out of office once they are charged in court over criminal offences. And although they are innocent until proved guilty, it is untenable for them to continue holding offices. Public service is about public confidence, which gets eroded once one is charged over criminal offence.