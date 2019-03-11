Indeed, it is a sad indictment of the post-colonial leadership that those who ascended to power, rather than distribute land fairly and resettle the dispossessed, acquired the titles for themselves.

Historical inequalities have persisted on land ownership — from the forced acquisition in the colonial era to bungled redistribution after Independence.

The National Land Commission recently published a report that provides comprehensive exposition of the status of public land ownership. Arguably, the report gives sobering analysis of land ownership. An enduring message is that tough actions must be taken to redress historical injustices on land.

However, a critical analysis of the prognosis and suggested resolutions is disquieting. Serious thought has not been applied to the conclusions and recommendations made. Some appear to be quite simplistic and impractical. Social, economic and political implications have not been thoughtfully teased out, and this is bound to negate execution of the recommendations.

Land tenure, resettlement of displaced people and compensation for historical wrongs are vexed matters, and tackling them requires careful thinking. For one, a critical challenge that must be confronted is the expiring land tenure in many parts of the country, in particular, large farms owned by foreign or multinationals that have invested heavily in large-scale industrial agriculture.

NLC determines that owners of those large farms — especially the tea farms in Kericho, Nandi and Bomet counties or pineapple and coffee farms in Kiambu and Murang’a — would have to negotiate with the respective counties for renewal of the tenure. This is a minefield for chaos. It runs against what the law says: At the expiry of leases, the occupants have to be given priority to express an interest or otherwise before ownership changes. There is nothing in the law like negotiating with counties.

Politicians have started demanding return of those lands and the subtext is to expel the owners and supposedly redistribute the land, while in actual sense they are angling for a takeover.

Tied to this is the danger of handing over such large tracts of land to individuals without capacity for commercial production. Such eventuality has the potential of creating a Zimbabwe-like scenario; a reality that must be avoided at all costs.

The land question is inherently thorny.