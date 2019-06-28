There is lot at stake at the Afcon, what with scouts from major teams in Europe out to scout for talent ahead of next season. Yes, Harambee Stars can do it.

Not so long ago, the Kenya Sevens team won the 2016 Singapore Sevens, beating giants Fiji in the final.

They ought to draw inspiration from the national cricket and rugby sevens teams, which reached their respective World Cup championship semi-finals some years back.

By EDITORIAL

The national soccer team Harambee Stars revitalised their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt when they edged out Tanzania 3-2 on Thursday.

The team exhibited remarkable resilience and improvement from the previous match where they had lost to Algeria 2-0 in their Group “C” match to leave Kenya on the brink.

However, Harambee Stars must beat the dreaded Senegal’s Lions of Teranga on Monday in what will be the decisive match for the two nations after the Senegalese lost to Algeria 1-0. The winner will join Algeria in the round of 16.

We want to take this opportunity to rally and support Harambee Stars ahead of the match. We believe head coach Sebastian Migne and his squad have worked hard and done enough to rectify the mistake from previous matches to produce the desired results against Senegal.

Expectations have been heightened considering that Kenyans had been starved of continental soccer action for 15 years.

It is encouraging that the players will receive an extra Sh250,000 each after their victory against Tanzania in addition to Sh750,000 as allowance for participating in a training camp in France.