These centres have been lauded at home and by international organisations promoting transparent governance for playing a pivotal role in eradicating corruption.

There are slightly more than 50 centres in the 47 counties and more are being established to take government services closer to the people and curb wastage.

By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

After enjoying accolades for revolutionising the delivery of government services, the image of Huduma Centres is coming under sharp scrutiny with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) being called in to investigate what could turn out to be a major scandal.

The Interior ministry accuses the agency of failure to remit some Sh266 million collected on its behalf. The National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee heard that the money, part of collections through the Postal Corporation of Kenya for issuance of police clearance certificates, cannot be accounted for.

It would appear that it is not just about praise going into the heads of the top officials and their staff, or laxity beginning to creep in, but that the crooks that are to blame for the endemic corruption in the public sector could be infiltrating an organisation that has, since its inception five years ago, been lavished with praise for demonstrating that it is quite possible to provide clean, fast and efficient government services.

Established as a digital platform through which to access and pay for government services, Huduma Centres have been the epitome of orderliness. However, the seriousness of the allegation against the agency is evident in Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho’s threat to “institute legal action, if necessary”.

There are slightly more than 50 centres in the 47 counties and more are being established to take government services closer to the people and curb wastage. These centres have been lauded at home and by international organisations promoting transparent governance for playing a pivotal role in eradicating corruption.