The threat by MPs to slash the Ministry of Health budget by a whopping Sh8.4 billion is the latest indication that something is amiss in this vital sector. Although that would have serious repercussions in the public health sector, which caters for the majority of the population, it would only make sense if it was a measure to curb the wastefulness and pilferage rampant in the public sector. Even then, the priority would be to tighten controls for health services are provided to the masses.

At the core of the growing disenchantment among the lawmakers is an apparent frustration over the devolution of health. Though well-intended, it has become evident that its implementation has been wanting. Indeed, there is compelling evidence in the frequent strikes by health workers over terms and conditions of service that the counties may actually have been ambushed and entrusted with a responsibility they were not yet ready for. It is all very good to take health services closer to the people but the glaring lack of capacity confirms it was the wrong decision.

The MPs say money allocated to the ministry ends up back in the National Treasury thanks to poor utilisation, hampering the devolution goal. As a result, they are reportedly targeting health programmes that they claim are meant to benefit the national government. They, for instance, want the Sh4 billion set aside for the universal healthcare programme halted until the Sh1.4 billion spent on the pilot phase in four counties is accounted for. Secondly, they claim that Sh4.4 billion for Level 5 hospitals hardly ever reaches the counties, which are in charge of healthcare.