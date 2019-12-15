By EDITORIAL

Kenya Sevens team may have lost to South Africa 17-5 in the Cape Town Sevens quarterfinals at the weekend, but the performance marked the team’s resurgence in the World Sevens Series.

They were guaranteed at least 10 points and a top-eight finish, a significant improvement from the previous leg in Dubai, where they collected four points to finish in position 13.

It was a marked improvement compared to the previous season where the team struggled and escaped relegation by a whisker.

During the same time last season, Kenya Sevens had collected only four points.

This time round, they will have amassed not less than 14 points after the first two tours to Dubai and Cape Town.

This should mark a good start to the 2019/2020 World Rugby Sevens Series. Kenya Sevens must now build on the gains and aim at improving in the next legs that will take them to eight other destinations.

INCENTIVE

The team had a good pre-season training and new coach Paul Feeney should get the winning combinations.

The mood at Kenya Sevens also looks good, unlike last season, when senior players failed to take up contracts, forcing the then-head coach Paul Murunga to use second-string sides.

It is long since Kenya won a leg in the Series but, by the look of things, there is hope for something good this season.

Consistency will be key, noting that besides the Series, Kenya will be taking part in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Since the government has released about Sh80 million to Kenya Rugby Union, we expect the team to prepare well for the coming encounters.

KRU must manage the funds properly. Also, it should look out for more sponsors to supplement the government subsidy.