Developing talent is an important part of the comprehensive education that is needed to mould the country’s youth into useful and productive citizens.

Of course, the core is academic instruction, on which the examinations that determine future careers are based. However, youth have other gifts that should also be identified and nurtured.

Sports, especially athletics and football, are some of the areas in which Kenyan youth have always excelled.

Athletes continue to win glory for the country and medals and trophies for youth.

But there are other avenues through which the talent in our children can be honed.

LUCRATIVE INDUSTRY

The annual drama and music festivals are areas in which talented young people, right from nursery school to the universities, have shown great promise.

Unfortunately, though, many shine in drama and music while in school or college but that talent just goes down the drain for lack of a system through which it can be developed.

And yet, as proved in developed countries, theatre and film are sources of not just employment but also immense wealth. The entertainment business is a huge industry that thrives on talent.

It is, therefore, noteworthy that the annual Kenya National Drama and Film Festival has just begun and, in line with the decision to rotate the hosting of the fete to further popularise it, this time round the talented young people will be showcasing their budding prowess at Kibabii University, Bungoma County.

GROWTH

As happens every year, the country will be treated to yet another rich show of acting talent that confirms the immense potential that is waiting out there to be harnessed.

And this festival is not just about entertainment: It is also a forum through which to educate the people to embrace the very best and shun evil.