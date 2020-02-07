By EDITORIAL

Nike Inc. has unveiled part of their specialised design kit for Team Kenya for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The global sports apparel manufacturing company launched the kit this week to the global media in New York.

The launch might have been met by a backlash from a section of Kenyans who criticised the new design, faulting it as lacking Kenyan theme.

However, it is acknowledged that the National Olympic Committee (Nock) has done well with the drastic changes made in the management of the kits for Team Kenya.

So far and considering last year’s kit management, there are indications that Nock is handling kit procurement and distribution fairly well.

Last year, the African Games kit was distributed publicly to all athletes, a sign that Nock had instituted good governance to ensure transparency and accountability in kit management, a departure from the past when the process was shrouded in mystery.

BETTER MANAGEMENT

Indeed, the kits saga during the 2016 Rio Olympics easily comes to mind.

It is encouraging to note that since last year, Nock has not only formulated strategies and plans for kit issuance but also implemented strategies for managing various games.

Key among the strategies are open issuance of kits, keeping their records and giving information to the public about its activities.

As the Tokyo Games beckon, Nock must uphold transparency in all its processes.