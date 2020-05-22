By EDITORIAL

On Thursday, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed visited Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret.

This came after the Daily Nation highlighted the poor state of the stadium and other sports facilities in the country.

Ms Mohamed, on a whirlwind tour of Uasin Gishu and Kisumu counties, pledged that the government would develop sports facilities in the country, as was promised by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

However, this is not the first time the country’s sporting fraternity has heard such promises. Kipchoge Keino Stadium and Nyayo National Stadium were closed in 2017 for renovations.

The government approved Sh4.2 billion for refurbishing the two stadiums, together with Kinoru Stadium in Meru and the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

More funds were allocated to other facilities like Ruring’u Stadium in Nyeri and Kamariny Stadium in Elgeyo-Marakwet.

Work on these facilities has stalled for the longest time, leaving athletes with nowhere to train. Millions of shillings have already been spent on these stadiums, with very little to show for it.

Even as renovations resume, the government must ensure that quality work is done that meets international standards.

It was a great reprieve when the Tokyo Olympic Games were postponed to next year. Kipchoge Keino Stadium was not ready to host the Olympic trials.