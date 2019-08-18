By EDITORIAL

Kenya Inter-County Sports and Cultural Association and County Assemblies Sports Association (Kicosca) and Kenya Communications Sports Organisation (Kecoso) Games ended on Saturday in Kericho and Kisii counties respectively.

It is a shame that defending football champions Machakos failed to take part due to finances.

These counties have great talent and it is only wise that they are supported to bring them out.

Besides, the counties have huge budgets allocated for sports but few of them have utilised them on intended purpose.

There is need to push for the development of sports infrastructure in the counties by ensuring that they allocate adequate funds from their budgets.

Transparency and accountability is critical to ensure that such monies are put to good use and that sports projects are completed well.

Most of the facilities at the counties are in a deplorable state.

STADIA

While attending the Kicosca Games, Deputy President William Ruto reiterated the government’s pledge to build new stadia in the country as well as putting up sports academies in all counties.

But that is hot air. The Jubilee government is yet to honour their pledge of building five modern stadia years later despite making the promise in 2013.

Athletes have had it rough finding somewhere to train especially in Eldoret and Iten.

The government needs to walk the talk and hasten the renovations that have stalled at Kamariny Stadium, Kipchoge Keino Stadium, Nyayo National Stadium and Ruring’u Stadium among others.

NURTURE TALENT

Just like the Kicosca Games, Kecoso Games exhibited good talent with some of the country’s emerging talent like the World Under-20 5,000 metres champion Beatrice Chebet taking part.

Kecoso has always been a haven for talent, but the Games have over the years been neglected. Kecoso also exposed our poor facilities and infrastructure at the counties.