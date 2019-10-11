By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge is on the verge of making history this morning.

Kipchoge, also the reigning Olympics champion in the discipline, will be making his second attempt to become the first man to run a marathon under two hours in the “INEOS 1:59 Challenge” in Vienna, Austria.

He set a new marathon world record last year at the Berlin Marathon, running 2 hours, 01 minute and 39 seconds, and made his first attempt to run under two hours at the Nike Breaking2 project on the Monza Formula 1 racetrack in Italy on May 6, 2017, where he fell short by 26 seconds, running 2:00:25.

Kenyan athletes have over the years dominated the athletics scene, but going beyond that to do what Kipchoge is doing this morning is quite inspiring.

Kipchoge has said he is not seeking victory or records in Vienna, but wants to prove that no human is limited, and that anyone can achieve anything so long as they work hard and strive to achieve.

NO SHORTCUTS

Advertisement

Whether or not he achieves his target, Kipchoge’s effort is testament enough that sportsmen and women can do a lot without using shortcuts.

He won the 2003 World 5,000m title at the age of 19, but it took him 11 years to win an Olympic title when he won the men’s marathon at the 2016 Rio Summer Games.

Therefore, Kipchoge’s achievements present that beacon of hope not only to the sports industry, but also to other businesses and social sectors in the country.

He has simply captivated the world and everyone will be holding their breath as the race unravels in Vienna.

NURTURE TALENT

However, it is Kipchoge’s hopes that the country’s up-and-coming sportsmen and women will get the opportunity to fully exploit their talent through the provision of better sporting facilities across the country.

Most of Kenya’s sports facilities, including stadia, are archaic and in poor state, with nowhere for our athletes to train.

Kipchoge, too, wants more sportsmen and women given scholarships in local universities, besides being recruited into the disciplined forces and other sectors that offer job opportunities.