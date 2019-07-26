The government forked out Sh250 million for Harambee Stars for the recently concluded Africa Cup of Nations while Malkia Strikers were left out yet they competed in a similar event.

The national women’s volleyball team, Malkia Strikers, are back from Egypt where they failed to recapture the Africa Cup of Nations title, losing again to Cameroon 3-2 in the final.

Malkia might have failed in their quest for their 10th Cup success but the outing was a good build-up for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games Africa qualifiers. They will, alongside Cameroon, represent Africa in the Intercontinental Championship scheduled from August 2-5 in Italy, which will be the first qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Kenya will then head to Morocco to defend their African Games, slated for August 23 to September 3. They will also compete in the World Cup due on September 14-29 in Japan before starting preparations for the Africa 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifier planned for December or January.

For Malkia to succeed in the aforementioned events, they must train in a conducive and serene environment.

However, what came out of Egypt is very disappointing for a team that is hoping to make a return to the Summer Olympics for the first time since 2004. The team did not have proper training facilities and went without allowances and match bonuses despite promises from the government. That the team operated with only one kit is a shame.

The government forked out Sh250 million for Harambee Stars for the recently concluded Africa Cup of Nations while Malkia Strikers were left out yet they competed in a similar event.