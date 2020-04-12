By EDITORIAL

The tussle between Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) and clubs playing in both Kenya Cup and KRU Championship over cancellation of the local season needs urgent resolution.

On Thursday, KRU Secretary-General Ian Mugambi announced the resolution of the board, which cited the coronavirus pandemic.

There will, therefore, be no promotion or relegation in any of the leagues and teams remain in their current divisions next season.

The leagues had been suspended following a government ban on public gatherings and sports activities after Kenya reported its first confirmed case of the Covid-19 disease on March 13.

The KRU decision has elicited strong reactions from clubs and other stakeholders, who claim they were not consulted about the matter.

Kenya Cup League chairman Xavier Makuba on Saturday asked KRU to rescind the decision by Tuesday.

The ultimatum threatens to make a bad situation worse, which is why KRU must urgently sit down with clubs to find a solution.

The pandemic has halted virtually every sport across the world, and countries area doing everything possible to stop the spread of the deadly virus that has no remedy at the moment.

Local sports federations, KRU included, must come up with solutions that are agreeable to clubs and other stakeholders regarding the coronavirus disruption of competitions.

KRU should not just base its decision on the start of the next season but also consider the plight of teams competing in the current one. The leagues had only three rounds of matches left this season.

Clubs have invested in the sport and deserve to be heard before an important decision - such as cancellation of an entire season - is arrived at.