By EDITORIAL

The launch of a multi-billion-shilling irrigation scheme in Busia County this week clearly passes as a major milestone in an area prone to perennial flooding, hunger and disease. Launched by Deputy President William Ruto, the project is multi-pronged: It seeks to curb flooding and harness water for irrigation, primarily rice and other crops to beef up food production, and create water reservoir for domestic and agricultural use.

Dubbed Lower Nzoia Irrigation and Flood Mitigation Project, this is a major development that covers three counties – Bungoma, Busia and Siaya – and, therefore, has potential for uplifting thousands of lives and significantly raising economic fortunes of the region.

But we are sceptical. Past experiences have taught us exactly that. This current project is estimated to cost Sh7 billion to completion, with funds partly raised from donors, including the World Bank. We are not sure if it will run to completion. There is big money involved here and that is where the problem begins.

All major irrigation projects have never yielded the desired results. Most of them failed lamentably after sinking in billions. Galana Kulalu at the Coast is the latest case that represents latter day white elephant projects, started with fanfare but failing badly after consuming huge sums of money. In recent years, dams and irrigation projects have become synonymous with corruption; channels for siphoning out of public funds. We cannot vouch that safeguards have been put in place to avert such eventuality here.

Further, for this new project, there are several questions that ought to be addressed. First, this is not the first attempt to control flooding in the region. Many efforts have been made in the past but the problem persists, raising questions about sustainability. Second, is acquisition and compensation for land. It is estimated the project would cover 10,000 acres, acquired from locals. So far, less than 10 per cent of those whose land is being taken up for the project have been compensated, yet cash had been released for that. Right from the onset, the project is starting with baggage and that must be resolved before it triggers tension from locals.

As conceived, the project traverses three counties, which is a positive development. However, there is no consensus from the counties about the project and that poses serious risks for execution. Matters are not made any better by underlying political undertones, where it is seen as a scheme by Mr Ruto to get inroads into the region that has been solidly opposition.