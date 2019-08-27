It is also a wake-up call to the other MPs, governors, senators and members of county assemblies that if they don’t do their job well, the voters can throw them out midstream.

As debate rages on the need to amend the Constitution to fix some shortcomings, there are some very good things in the supreme law of the land. One is the provision for the recall of elected leaders if they fail to deliver the goods. This is one way to keep the leaders on their toes, knowing quite well that their five-year tenure is not cast in stone.

An interesting test of this Constitution is a petition filed by some Molo voters, who want their MP recalled over alleged gross misconduct. The petition has been filed with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission following reports that Mr Francis Kuria Kimani stunned his constituents, administration and security personnel by turning up at a meeting while drunk. He initially denied the claim, but later profusely apologised for this, in effect admitting liability.

Ironically, the meeting had been convened to discuss the rising incidence of the sale and consumption of illicit alcohol. Drug and alcohol abuse are a serious menace among youth and the MP, naturally should serve as role model. Instead, he became a damning personification of the very evils that were being addressed.

Whether the MP is eventually recalled or not, this is still an interesting confirmation that the 2010 Constitution empowers voters to ensure that elected leaders live up to expectations or risk getting axed. It is also a wake-up call to the other MPs, governors, senators and members of county assemblies that if they don’t do their job well, the voters can throw them out midstream.