There has been a significant national transition against the backdrop of the gloom cast on the country by the Covid-19 epidemic.

This is the change of leadership in the Kenya Defence Forces that has seen General Samson Mwathethe exit as the Chief of Defence Forces.

He has been succeeded by General Robert Kibochi, who comes in at a time when the military is increasingly being called up to not just demonstrate that it is up to the major task of protecting the country’s territorial borders.

It must also show that it is capable of doing much more to justify the resources being put at the disposal of the men and women in uniform.

Gen Mwathethe got a befitting traditional military send-off at the KDF headquarters in Nairobi. He deserves the accolades being showered on him for a job well done.

The Navy man can now enjoy his deserved rest, and also reflect on what he could have done better. For now, he will be hoping that his successor, Gen Kibochi, will hit the ground running and deliver.

What the military has demonstrated in its appointments is that merit supersedes everything else in filling key offices.

Gen Mwathethe will be happy that he has passed on the baton to someone who is equally qualified to do the job.

MILITARY SPENDING

The most interesting thing with the change of leadership in the military is the continuation of the rotation that gives the key units a chance to be at the helm.

Gen Mwathethe, a naval officer, succeeded Gen Julius Karangi, a retired Air Force pilot, and now the baton has been handed over to the Kenya Army.

Each of these units has had a chance to contribute to making the armed forces equal to challenge of safeguarding the country’s territorial and marine borders.

Gen Kibochi will find himself increasingly under pressure to justify the huge spending on the military by making a tangible contribution to securing the country.

We have no doubt that he is ready to take on extraordinary challenges, including the fight against terrorism.