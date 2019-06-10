In the past, the Pharmacy and Poisons Board has found expired medical consignments and ordered their destruction, but that is not enough.

That the matter keeps recurring every year and no action is taken against the culprits is quite disheartening. Those responsible should be held to account.

By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

The Kenya Medical Supplies Agency is yet again in the spotlight over expired drugs in its possession. The latest report by the Auditor-General indicates that Kemsa was found to have in stock expired drugs worth Sh150 million as at the end of the 2018 financial year. That presents two-some risks.

First, that is a huge loss of public cash. The agency is responsible for supplying medicines to public hospitals, mainly in the counties. Yet these facilities are perennially starved of drugs and patients are routinely sent away to look for alternative sources, forcing them to go to private clinics and pharmacies that charge exorbitant fees. Access to affordable and quality medication is core to a healthcare system and Kemsa is obliged to realise that.

Secondly, and quite hazardous, is that the expired drugs are likely to find their way into the market, sent to the public health institutions, which, in turn, innocently dispense them to patients, posing serious health risks. Even private medical clinics and pharmacies are not any safer because, often, due to corrupt deals, they receive those stocks meant for public institutions.

Our concern is that this is not a new problem. Kemsa has been in the news several times in the past for, one, stocking expired drugs and, two, allowing corrupt practices whereby drug consignments meant for public health facilities are rerouted to private clinics and pharmacies. The result is that citizens not only lose huge sums of money, but are also exposed to debilitating diseases because of lack of drugs or taking expired medicines.

Moreover, the agency has been faulted for delays in supplying drugs to the counties, occasioning perpetual drug shortages and resultant health risks. It’s not lost on us, though, that Kemsa is also a victim of delayed payments by counties for drugs supplied, which constrict its operations. That also ought to be resolved.

But the question is, why does Kemsa keep expired drugs? What are the quality checks and procedures to ensure that drugs are distributed within their sell-by date? Handling drugs is sensitive. The agency and its staff are acutely aware of the dangers of stocking out-of-date drugs. They understand the supply and distribution networks, hence have no reason for procrastination.