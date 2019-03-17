Sadly, local players did not perform any better last year, when the tournament was held at Muthaiga Golf Club, also in Nairobi.

That only two out of 20 local players who competed in the tournament made the cut is disappointing, given the attractive cash incentive in the competition.

By EDITORIAL

Kenyan players again fell short against their competitors when it mattered most, in the final round of Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship played in Nairobi yesterday.

Guido Migliolizzi, 22, won the tournament at Karen Country Club to take home the top prize of Sh20.4 million. The tournament, now part of the prestigious European Tour, plays a big role in marketing Kenya as a top destination for tourism, but the title has remained elusive for local players.

The Italian narrowly beat the trio of South Africans Louis de Jager and Justin Hardin and Spaniard Adri Arnaus by a shot to win the 51st edition of the tournament. Ranked 25th overall, Muthaiga Golf Club player Simon Ngige emerged the best Kenyan in the tournament. Justus Madoya, the only other Kenyan player who made the cut, wound up joint 73rd and bottom among those who qualified on Saturday for the final.

Boasting a more prestigious status this year, the tournament attracted some of the top-ranked players from Europe, which increased the stakes. But this should not be an excuse for poor performance by the hosts. Local players must up their game and compete effectively in the tournament. The secret lies in competing in as many major tournaments as possible so as to get invaluable experience, and also in attracting funding.