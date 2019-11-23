Critical and opposing views are frowned upon and the public is herded into making inappropriate decisions like sheep to the slaughter house.

Every issue is viewed using a political lens. Lies, propaganda, insults and hatred are the order of the day.

Finally, the Building Bridges Initiative report will be released on Tuesday, ending weeks of speculation about the content and the political posturing around it. A month ago, the task force announced that the report was ready and was awaiting presentation to the principals, President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition Leader Raila Odinga. Since then, however, there was no movement and that gave rise to hearsay, some intimating the principals may have disagreed over its recommendations.

The report is significant for the country’s socio-economic and political stability. BBI was the outcome of the handshake between President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga in March last year, which marked a watershed as it ended fierce rivalry and violence spawned by the outcomes of the contentious presidential elections in 2017. Then, the country was sitting precariously on the edge, risking self-annihilation as the opposition mounted ceaseless protests over the results and engaged the police in violent fights.

The handshake calmed the tensions and the country regained peace and stability. And the objective of the BBI, therefore, was to secure permanent stability; that election outcomes should not result in recurrent violence as had been the case since 2007.

Paradoxically, the handshake that was meant to usher in an era of tranquillity sparked a new round of contestation. The ruling party Jubilee is deeply divided over the handshake and the BBI, with a section gravitating around Deputy Present William Ruto stridently opposed to the whole deal, perceiving it as a scheme to block Ruto from ascending to the Presidency. A lot of propaganda and misinformation have been purveyed by the political class over the BBI.

For this reason, the release of the BBI report this week is crucial. First, it should settle all doubt about what it is all about. Second, as has been argued by the principals, the public should take time to read and understand the content, ask questions and form their own opinions. They should not be swayed by the distortions purveyed by a political class hell-bent on pushing self-interest.

But here is where the challenge lies. We have evolved a culture where issues are not discussed and examined on merit. Every issue is viewed using a political lens. Lies, propaganda, insults and hatred are the order of the day. Critical and opposing views are frowned upon and the public is herded into making inappropriate decisions like sheep to the slaughter house by self-conceited and inglorious politicians.

