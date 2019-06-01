It is revolting that the country is permanently on an electioneering mode.

A point that nevertheless resonated with the public is the distaste for negative and divisive politics.

Unless the President changes tack, it will remain a blight on his legacy.

The war on corruption is now a tired line. So much has been promised about it but with little outcomes.

By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

President Uhuru Kenyatta Saturday revisited some of the vexed matters afflicting the nation. Top among these are corruption and negative ethnicity. Domestic violence and murder of women has also emerged as a threat to the family unit and society that needs to be tackled urgently.

The war on corruption is now a tired line. So much has been promised about it but with little outcomes. Unless the President changes tack, it will remain a blight on his legacy.

A point that nevertheless resonated with the public is the distaste for negative and divisive politics. It is revolting that the country is permanently on an electioneering mode. Some politicians are perpetually crisscrossing the country campaigning for top positions yet elections are still three years ahead.

Preoccupation with politicking undermines national development as energies are spent on vote canvassing and worse, planting seeds of hatred and undermining efforts towards creating a cohesive society. While recognising rights of assembly, speech and association, it must be pointed out that running around and shouting at perceived enemies creates a toxic environment that, if unchecked, could get worse as elections approach.

However, the President’s speech missed on key concern, namely, the rising cost of living. He presented a rosy picture of the economy, which does not reflect the true position on the ground. Government records state the economy grew by 6.3 per cent last year, but the reality is that the cost of living is rising, households are sinking into debt, businesses are collapsing and unemployment soaring.

To appreciate this, one only needs to look at companies’ financial results. In the past year, an inordinately large number of companies listed on the stock exchange issued profit warnings. The implication of that is decreased revenues to the economy and job losses. Since the government no longer employs, it is the private and the informal sectors that hold the nation’s hope with regard to job creation and when they crumble, the future is bleak. Worse, the rising public debt is a major threat to the economy.

Granted, huge infrastructure projects, including the Standard Gauge Railway, expansion of roads and electricity connectivity have been rolled out, but their impact is yet to be felt.