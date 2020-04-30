By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

Embattled Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko appears determined to scuttle the agreement that saw him transfer some key city county functions to the national government.

His demeanour in recent days shows clearly that he is up to some mischief. He has, for instance, let whoever cares to listen know that he was not aware of the contents of the pact that he appended his signature to in the presence of President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi. Nothing could be farther from the truth.

What the suspended governor should be saying is that he has had a change of mind, after realising that he still has some room through which he can continue his futile theatrics.

Whereas he was willing to sign the deed of transfer of those functions, he is now accusing some unnamed officials of hijacking the process.

Mr Sonko cannot convince anyone that President Kenyatta could have tricked or coerced him into the deal.

If there are any shortcomings, they could not have been driven by an ulterior motive.

Advertisement

It will be recalled that, before the transfer, Governor Sonko’s fate was in the hands of MCAs, who were plotting to impeach him.

This could have thrown the city county into a crisis as there is no deputy governor, hence the president’s intervention.

It is in the interest of residents that the city county is properly managed to deliver services to them.

This has not been possible under Governor Sonko, who has been barred by a court from accessing his office as he faces as Sh357 million procurement fraud case.