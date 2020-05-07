By EDITORIAL

The decision to partially reopen land registries across the country is good news as it will unlock some transactions that had got stuck.

Many will be breathing a sigh of relief as key Ministry of Lands operations can now resume.

Lands Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney’s decision means registration of charges and discharges for security on bank loans, and court orders, as well as verification of sureties, can go on.

Without these vital services, some legitimate businesses had stalled. The Law Society of Kenya had challenged the closure, citing lack of ample notice and reasons for it.

More importantly, no provision had been made for registration of sensitive documents whose delay attracts stiff penalties and interest.

However, the lands registries have, over the years become dens of corruption. These offices, which have a pivotal role to play in the administration of the vital resource that is land, have tended to be firmly locked in the grip of cartels.

INCOME

Therefore, any decision that helps to break the stranglehold and enables transparent transactions must be supported. However, blanket actions end up punishing even those involved in clean business.

This closure was meant to help curb the spread of Covid-19. It is, therefore, commendable that reason has prevailed as it is not clear just when the pandemic will clear and clampdown on everything, including some essential services, is unreasonable.

Land is a key means of income generation as an asset and leading factor of production but also collateral for loans to start or boost enterprise.

The two-month closure must have been extremely costly in terms of lost business.