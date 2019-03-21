However, they must be investigated so that they do not turn out as designs to wear out the judges, discredit the court and render it impotent.

The petitions may not be malicious; they may genuinely give a reason to cleanse the court.

By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

The flurry of petitions against Supreme Court judges point to a far bigger challenge confronting the Judiciary and require careful scrutiny. There may be legitimate concerns about the performance of some judges, which justifies tough decisions. But it is curious how, all of a sudden, petitioners are coming out of the woods to demand censure of the judges. The speed and tactics deployed connote designs beyond what is manifest public.

Since its establishment by the 2010 Constitution, the Supreme Court has been in one crisis after another. Early in its life, the first deputy chief justice, Ms Nancy Baraza, was forced out after an ugly altercation with a city mall security guard that tarnished her name and rendered her stay in office untenable.

Ms Baraza’s successor, Ms Kalpana Rawal, and her colleague, Justice Philip Tunoi, were similarly forced out in rather awkward circumstances. Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu is fighting accusations that she was involved in dubious financial deals.

At the moment, six of the seven judges are being accused of all sorts of misdemeanours. Already, the Judicial Service Commission has determined that a tribunal should be formed to investigate Justice Jackton Ojwang over alleged imprudence.

All the claims being made are just that — claims — until proven. However, the avalanche of petitions is not natural. And the context is important. The Judiciary has been the subject of vicious attacks by the Executive and Legislature. Some of the reasons raised are valid: Slow speed of disposing of cases, questionable rulings and sheer lethargy in execution of roles provide ammunition for interrogating its commitment to administration of justice.

On balance, however, progress has been made in reforming and strengthening the Judiciary. More than ever before, the institution is independent and can stand up against bullying by the Executive and Legislative. Specifically, the Supreme Court cut an image of sturdiness when it nullified the results of presidential elections in 2017, which ruling earned it respectability and condemnation in equal measure. But that brought it under serious scrutiny and has several occasions been vilified in a manner intended to undercut and pulp it into submission.

The petitions may not be malicious; they may genuinely give a reason to cleanse the court. However, they must be investigated so that they do not turn out as designs to wear out the judges, discredit the court and render it impotent. A thorough inquiry is paramount to determine the suitability of the judges to continue holding office. But danger abounds if all that is being done is malicious and intended to cripple the court.