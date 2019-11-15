By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

The national soccer team, Harambee Stars, made a dream start to their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers campaign on Thursday with a priceless 1-1 draw against seven-time champions Egypt in Alexandria.

This was the first time in history that Harambee Stars secured such a good result away, having lost in all their outings.

The performance marked a good start to their Group “G” contests, where they will play Comoros and Togo. The top two teams in each of the 12 Groups will advance to the finals slated for Cameroon.

Harambee Stars managed the good result despite the exchange of words between Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa and Sports Principal Secretary Kirimi Kaberia over funds.

The clash saw the team nearly locked out of their hotel in Alexandria.

END WRANGLES

Advertisement

One would have thought that FKF and the Ministry of Sports learnt the lessons after players and technical bench went on strike over allowances. But that was not to be.

This is the time for FKF and the Ministry of Sports to end the wars that could in the end ruin Harambee Stars’ chances of qualifying for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon.

It was a shame that Harambee Stars failed to secure many sponsors towards their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

This was unlike their regional rivals Uganda Cranes and Tanzania’s Taifa Stars that had the corporates jostling to sponsor them.

The authorities must provide good training facilities, handsome remuneration and ensure team selection is done properly.

Competition in Group “G” will be stiff after Togo lost 1-0 at home to Comoros.