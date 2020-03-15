By EDITORIAL

Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures. Events of the past few days have compelled the government to take drastic measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease Covid-19 as two new cases were discovered.

The country now officially records three cases, signalling risks of more infections. But calmness, responsibility and reason must prevail.

Sunday, President Uhuru Kenyatta spelt out tough actions to be taken in the next 30 days, some painful but unavoidable in the circumstances.

All learning institutions — schools and colleges — have been directed to close. Learning in day schools will be suspended immediately while boarding schools should close by Wednesday and colleges and universities by Friday. This is going to take a toll on academic programmes but is inevitable.

15 MILLION LEARNERS

Collectively, learning institutions have about 15 million learners, nearly a third of the population, making them the largest single entity with the highest concentration of people in the country.

In recent years, especially on the backdrop of free primary education and a 100 per cent transition to secondary school, the institutions are highly populated and that presents serious health threats.

Classrooms and dormitories and hostels are congested, creating a conducive environment for the spread of the virus. Controlling the spread in such a setting is extremely perilous.

The responsibility of managing the learners now shifts to parents, individuals and communities. Already, the Health ministry has issued guidelines for personal care, including hygiene and responsible behaviour. It is incumbent that these be observed.

BANNED FOREIGNERS

The government has also banned foreigners from coming into the country. Other than nationals returning back, visitors have to keep away for some time. Effectively, this will heavily impact on international travel.

But that is what others have done. Many countries have stopped foreign nationals from entering their territories in a bid to minimise contacts that could prove lethal.

The United States, for instance, banned flights from the European Union and that effectively locks out most of Europe’s nationals. Harsh and punitive but inescapable. Conversely, Kenyans have to cut foreign travel unless it is absolutely necessary.

Other measures announced include a ban on public gatherings such as political rallies, religious crusades and funerals. The government and all employers have also been directed to allow employees to work from home, especially for non-essential services. The courts have also minimised operations.

Clearly, these have far-reaching implications, which is why the public has to be understanding and accommodative.

TAKING ADVANTAGE

Importantly, we take note of the directive to traders and businesses against taking advantage of the situation to exploit the public.

Prices of commodities must be maintained at current levels and those seeking to up them have to be reined in. Calamities such as this should not provide an excuse to raise prices and make a killing.

The Competition Authority has its job cut out; it has to monitor and rein in those attempting to take undue advantage of the situation to milk the citizens.

In all these, the burden remains with the government to lead in curbing the spread. The government’s announcement of preparedness is under test. All those hospitals and facilities designated to test and manage the infections, including isolation, should not just appear on paper but in reality.

Citizens need strong affirmation that all the necessary equipment, testing kits and medication are available across the country. Similarly, county governments have to up their game and be ready to deal with the crisis.

DEATHS

Globally, more than 140,000 people have so far been infected and 5,000-plus killed as the virus spreads to more than 130 countries and territories, including 24 in Africa, where at least seven deaths have been reported. With no resolution in sight, prevention remains the best option.

Broadly, the virus has created global havoc in a scale never experienced in living memory. Indeed, the full impact is yet to be felt as economies tumble with shutdown global markets, rescheduling budgets as priority goes to protection, prevention and mitigation of the virus.

But there should be comfort that human beings have resilience to withstand such calamities. Their capacity is being tested to the limit but there is every reason to believe that solutions will be found and humanity will emerge stronger.

Even so, the tough measures should not trigger speculation and misinformation. Sensational information, rumours and scaremongering have to stop.